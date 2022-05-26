Willow, the sequel to Willow, gets a trailer featuring Willow

Once upon a time, Ron Howard and George Lucas wanted to try and replicate the success of Star Wars by creating a whole new fantasy, Willow. The film came out in 1988, and while I personally have very important and fond memories of the movie, I am a rarity. The film only did okay at the box office, and any nascent plans for a sequel were put on ice.

Now, 34 years later, we’re getting an entire series dedicated to Warwick Davis’ titular wizard. No longer a wizard in training, Willow now has a staff — and can apparently do magic beyond poorly turning people into a wide variety of animals. The trailer for the new show features a few returning characters, including Joanne Whalley’s Sorsha and at least one of the brownies (played by Kevin Pollak and Rick Overton in the film).

The rest of the cast of the new show probably wasn’t even alive when the film premiered, but they certainly have a lot to do. There’s plenty of magic, sword fighting, smooches, and exceptionally wild hair in the trailer, which premiered at Star Wars Celebration. The new show premieres November 30th on Disney Plus. It is absolutely millennial bait meant to lure us in with extreme nostalgia. With this trailer, at least it worked.