Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to Fallen Order

During day two of the weekend-long Star Wars Celebration event, we got a first look at the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, called Jedi: Survivor. It’s expected to launch in 2023 for the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

Cal Kestis, who happens to be the galaxy’s least interesting Jedi (especially when Cere Junda is right there), is back, kicking space fascist ass with the help of his extremely cute droid helper BD-1. The Jedi: Fallen Order series follows Cal as he works to rebuild the Jedi after the infamous Order 66. The sequel takes place five years after the original game and is once again described as a “third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game.” Director Stig Asmussen says the sequel will include some next-gen features as well, most notably ray-tracing support and faster load times.

The sequel to EA’s best single-player game in the last five years was announced back in January along with other two other new Star Wars games that’ll be published by Titanfall 2 developer Respawn Entertainment.