Sony’s next State of Play will offer a sneak peek at PSVR2’s games

Sony will broadcast almost half an hour of PlayStation trailers and announcements during its State of Play livestream next Thursday at 3PM PT (6PM ET), the company announced today. It’s yet to announce any specific games that are set to appear at the event but says it’ll include “exciting reveals from our third-party partners” as well as a look at “several” games in development for its upcoming virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2.

News of the livestream follows an announcement at Sony’s investor day that it plans to have over 20 “major” titles available for the VR headset at launch (the date of which is yet to be announced). There’s currently just one confirmed game for Sony’s upcoming headset, a spinoff of the Horizon franchise called Horizon Call of the Mountain, so hopefully this event will offer more details about the other virtual reality titles on the way.

Sony’s State of Play broadcasts tend to take place every other month. In the past, there have been broadcasts focused on just a single game (such as Gran Turismo 7 in February and Hogwarts Legacy in March) or collections of games. From Sony’s description, it sounds like next week’s broadcast will be the latter.

Sony’s event will take place in a month packed with livestreamed events, including Netflix’s Geeked Week, Summer Game Fest, and an Xbox and Bethesda games showcase.