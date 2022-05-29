For $500, you can buy the Third Sister’s 6.5-foot double-bladed lightsaber

Hasbro has designed a lifelike lightsaber just in time for the premiere of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, one that might be the toymaker’s most ambitious — and expensive — replica yet. The Black Series Reva Force FX Elite Lightsaber costs $499 and measures a total of 6.5 feet long with both blades attached. It’s modeled after the lightsaber wielded by the Third Sister, also known as Reva, a cold and callous Inquisitor set on hunting down Obi-Wan.

Just like the iconic lightsabers we’ve seen held by Inquisitors in past Star Wars series, you can take off one of the blades, as well as remove half of the circle in the center of the lightsaber. There are a number of cool lighting and sound effects that you can activate too, and they work whether you’re using one or both blades.

Grid View Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

While a progressive ignition effect has the lightsaber loading up with red light in preparation for battle, a blast deflect effect eliminates lighting in particular areas of the lightsaber (complete with “pew pew” sound effects) to make it look like you’re shielding yourself from projectiles. There’s even a wall-cutting mode that turns the tip of the lightsaber bright white while emitting a buzzing sound as if you’re actually cutting through metal.

Unfortunately, it does have some (expected) limitations — it doesn’t spin on its own, so you can’t use it as a sort of helicopter to propel yourself short distances or repel enemy attacks (something shown quite often in The Clone Wars). You’ll have to get your baton-twirling skills in order if you really want to get in on that spinning action.

The Third Sister’s lightsaber looks like Hasbro’s most expensive so far, likely because of the double blades. Taking a look at Hasbro’s collection of lightsabers, the FX Force Elite replicas don’t seem to go over $300. You can check out Reva’s lightsaber for yourself on its crowdfunding page, which will almost certainly fulfill the $5,000 requirement (because who wouldn’t want the chance to say they have a 6.5-foot lightsaber in their home?). It’ll be available for purchase until July 11th at 11:59PM ET, but won’t start shipping until fall 2023.