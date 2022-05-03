Razer’s Blade 15 is the first laptop with a 240Hz OLED display, but you’ll have to wait a while

Razer’s new Blade 15 laptop comes with the world’s first OLED QHD 240Hz display and next-gen specs, giving the Blade 15 series a minor refresh. It sports a 12th-gen Intel Core i9-129000H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop graphics card that should help you take full advantage of the device’s upgraded display. Razer says the Blade 15 will go on sale in the last quarter of 2022 for $3,499.99.

The laptop’s 15.6-inch display, which covers the entire DCI-P3 color gamut, features a quick 1ms response that should allow for a lag-free gaming experience as well as 400 nits of brightness. It comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and one additional M.2 slot that you can use to further increase storage space. You’ll also find Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI ports on the sides of the laptop along with an SD card reader.

Razer’s 2019 generation of the Blade 15 Advanced laptop came with the option for a 4K OLED panel or a 240Hz LCD option. The new Blade 15’s display gives you the best of both worlds: a fast refresh rate and OLED panel (although it isn’t 4K).

As my colleague Cameron Faulkner points out, Razer doesn’t seem to be taking major risks with its 2022 lineup of Blade laptops. Razer is opting to give its devices small spec boosts instead, in line with Intel and Nvidia’s incremental chip upgrades throughout the year. Razer released the new Blade 17 in February, which starts at $2,399.99 but goes all the way up to $4,299.99 for a 144Hz 4K display, Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.