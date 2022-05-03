Anker’s new double-thick MagSafe battery is all about the mAh

If you took one look at the first wave of modular magnetic wireless charging battery humps for the iPhone and thought, “Wake me up when they give us more than one full charge!” — then Anker may have the battery pack for you. The new Anker 633 Magnetic Battery, now available for $80 on Amazon, has twice the capacity at 10,000mAh. That’s enough to charge an iPhone 12 twice or an iPhone 13 Pro up to 1.8 times, according to Anker (via Gizmodo).

As you can see, attempts at fashion have gone out the window — no chic colors or fancy origami stand from Anker this time. Instead, this utilitarian battery pack boasts a traditional flip-out kickstand and what appears to be an extra USB-A port, in addition to Qi wireless charging. If you want faster charging than its 7.5W Qi pad offers, you can plug a USB-C cable between the USB-C port and your phone for 20W PD charging.

Apple recently updated its own original MagSafe Battery Pack to support 7.5W wireless charging as well (up from 5W), though that pack doesn’t have nearly the capacity of this one, and we’re waiting to find out whether the faster charging speed makes it any hotter in use. Apple’s official pack doubles as a wired passthrough 15W MagSafe charger, however — something that Anker’s not-technically-MagSafe device almost certainly won’t be able to do.

But if you’re looking for something that’ll mostly live on a desk, both OtterBox and Anker sell magnetic battery packs that attach to a charging stand when they’re not out on the town with you.

We’re not sure why Anker lists this one as the “Anker 633” on Amazon when it already has an “Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger” that includes a smaller battery. We’re asking the company now.