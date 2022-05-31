Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go successor leaks via retailer

Microsoft looks set to announce an updated version of its compact Surface Laptop Go, if an early retailer listing from Korea is to be believed.

The biggest change with the Surface Laptop Go 2 appears to be its newer 11th-gen Intel CPU (an i5-1135G7), which replaces the 10th-gen model found in the original 2020 laptop. The Go 2 will ship with Windows 11 this time around, and a Google Translate of the retailer page says its webcam will have “improved HD camera performance.” Preorders are set to open on June 2nd, so an official announcement might not be far away. WinFuture previously reported that the laptop could have a starting price of $650.

Otherwise, the new laptop appears to be very similar to its predecessor. It still has a 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, the same selection of ports (USB-A, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a port for Microsoft’s proprietary charger), and a fingerprint sensor that’s still built into the power button on select models. There’s no sign of a backlit keyboard, which was an unfortunate omission on the first Laptop Go.

The retailer listing suggests it’ll be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, same as last time around, but it’s less clear what the specs of its base-level model will be. The original Surface Laptop Go started with 4GB / 64GB, but a previous report from WinFuture suggests that this version could start with 128GB of storage. According to the retailer listing, the Laptop Go 2 is rated to offer 13.5 hours of use per charge.

The Surface Laptop Go is marketed as the affordable entry in Microsoft’s Surface laptop lineup, and is designed to compete with Chromebooks that are popular with students. But we were less than impressed with the original model, which offered limited specs and features at an uncompetitive price.