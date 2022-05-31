There are Apple TV Siri Remote cases of all shapes and colors, with the vast majority of them providing a silicone grip and protection against those inevitable plunges from your couch cushions. But if those are a little too tacky for your taste (and remind you too much of those squishy Wii remote covers), Nomad has developed a sleek alternative: a Siri Remote case made out of American leather and — best of all — comes with a hidden AirTag pocket.

The case leaves the front of the remote totally open, so it may not be the best option if you’re looking for something to protect the device from spills or falls. It makes up for that in style, though — removing the solid brown backing reveals a discreet pocket where you can place an AirTag. If your remote ever disappears in the abyss between your couch cushions or is wrapped up inside a pile of blankets, you can at least call upon your Find My app to help you locate it.

It’d be nice if Apple incorporated a tracker and built-in speaker so you don’t have to buy an AirTag separately just to find your remote. Roku has already solved this problem with its lost remote feature, by the way. Supported remotes will emit a sound if you activate the feature through voice command, the Roku app, or by pressing a button on the Roku streaming device.

While Nomad’s case is leather on the outside, it comes with a microfiber lining on its interior that shouldn’t scratch up the remote. Since it’s made with premium materials, it’ll cost you a little more than the typical silicone cases you’d find on Amazon, however — it goes for $39.59 on Nomad’s site and comes in a deep Ashland brown.