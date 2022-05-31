Apple Arcade is getting new Cooking Mama and Frogger games in June

Apple has lined up a trio of notable Japanese developers for its June additions to Apple Arcade. Today the company announced four games coming to the subscription service next month, led by Konami’s Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins (a sequel to early Arcade game Frogger in Toy Town) which launches on June 3rd. That will be followed by Cooking Mama: Cuisine on June 17th, which mixes up the cooking formula by tasking players with figuring out ingredients instead of just picking a premade recipe.

Rounding out the list is Air Twister, from legendary designer Yu Suzuki best known for titles like Shenmue and Out Run, which comes out on June 24th. Here’s the official description:

Players will assume the role of Princess Arch fighting back against bizarre invaders to save their planet from destruction. They’ll rain down their homing arrows to trace graceful arcs of light across beautiful, artfully crafted stages, before they pierce their foes. With a fun and easy touchscreen swipe-shooting gameplay mechanic, the destiny of the planet is in the player’s hands.

(This month will also see a jigsaw puzzle game added to the App Store classics section of Apple Arcade. It launches on June 10th.)

This month’s Arcade releases included some notable games as well, such as new iterations on Badland and Goat Simulator as well as a kart racer starring characters from Family Guy and King of the Hill. The service has also been home to a number of releases from iconic Japanese game developers since it debuted, including Fantasian from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and World of Demons from PlatinumGames as well as new or updated entries in series like Castlevania, Monster Hunter, and Neko Atsume.