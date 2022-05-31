Bo Burnham’s new hour-long video goes behind Inside (and has new songs)

While we were(n’t) outside touching grass, Bo Burnham has pieced together an entire hour’s worth of outtakes and cut content from his 2021... movie / musical / comedy special / existential crisis, Inside. While a majority of The Inside Outtakes is exactly what it says on the tin (flubs, different takes, and behind-the-scenes clips from the original), there are also some new songs throughout — within the first minute, we hear a new musical piece about Jeffery Bezos, which leads into an absolute earworm of a new song that musically sounds like a downtempo version of “Problematic” and revisits the themes of depression and being stuck inside for days on end. In other words, it strikes just as much of a chord with me as the original, which isn’t a great sign, but what can you do?

While the original special is on Netflix, the outtakes are available for free on YouTube. According to the video’s description, they were filmed from March 2020 to May 2021 and edited over the past two months. (Some of the content is pretty easy to place in time, though — like one of the new songs with the lyrics “they’re really gonna make me vote for Joe Biden?”)

a year ago today, i released a special called inside. i've spent the last two months editing together material that i shot for the special but didn’t end up using. it will be on my youtube channel in one hour. i hope you enjoy it. — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) May 31, 2022

Burnham also says he’ll be releasing a deluxe version of the Inside album “soon,” which will hopefully include the new songs. I still listen to the original version of the album relatively often (along with that one Phoebe Bridgers cover), but who’s going to say no to a questionable romance ballad or undeniably catchy songs about a chicken stuck in an unhappy marriage or living in the future?

You can check out the outtakes here. And if you haven’t seen the original, let me be the latest in what’s likely a long line of people to annoyingly insist that you absolutely must give it a watch and tell you for the millionth time that it’s extremely good and relatable. No, I will not reflect on what this says about me.