Stack Overflow’s copy / paste keyboard now comes with RGB

Last year, Stack Overflow collaborated with mechanical keyboard manufacturer Drop on The Key, a bizarre miniature 3-key keyboard designed to copy and paste text. It did exactly that, but with a level of polish that was surprising for a $29 novelty that started out life as an April Fools’ gag. Now Drop, Stack Overflow, and designer Cassidy Williams are back with a follow-up — The Key V2.

The Key V2 is a very similar product to its predecessor. It costs $29, it has just three keys that are dedicated to Ctrl, C, and V out of the box, and you can still customize these buttons to do pretty much anything else. But The Key V2 is also RGB enabled this time around, so you can have it light up like a Christmas tree along with your other gamer gear. Its case is made of acrylic rather than aluminum to allow this lighting to shine through.

Another key difference is that the new Key’s switches are hot-swappable, meaning you can easily remove them and replace them with a different switch that has a different feel. The Key V2 still uses Kailh Black Box switches by default, but now you could swap them out for Cherry’s own brand switches, Holy Pandas, or whatever your heart desires.

The Key V2 is available to order now direct from Drop, which says that quantities are limited to 3,900 pieces with an estimated ship date of July 20th, 2022. It says a portion of the proceeds from The Key V2 will go to digitalundivided, a non-profit focused on helping Latina and Black women entrepreneurs.