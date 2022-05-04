Obi-Wan Kenobi’s latest trailer shows him trying (and failing) to train Luke

A second trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series has been released to celebrate Star Wars Day, May the 4th. In it, we see Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan trying to convince a reluctant Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) to let him train a young Luke Skywalker. “Like you trained his father?” Owen snaps back at Obi-Wan. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, May 27th and will run for six episodes.

The series is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, while Obi-Wan is in hiding on Tatooine and keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker from afar. At this point in the Star Wars story, the Empire is now in control of the galaxy and all remaining Jedi are now being hunted down and killed by Vader’s Inquisitors. These formidable antagonists are set to make their live-action debut in Kenobi after having previously appeared in various expanded universe stories.

Obi-Wan Kenobi features Hayden Christensen set to reprise his role as Darth Vader from the prequels. Unfortunately, despite Darth Maul being active at this point in the Star Wars timeline (yes, he was technically cut in half in Episode I but… robot legs) then you’re going to be disappointed — series director Deborah Chow has confirmed he’s not set to appear.