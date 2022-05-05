House of the Dragon’s latest trailer brings Westeros’ most powerful houses together

Though House Targaryen will still hold much power in HBO’s upcoming House of the Dragon series, the Game of Thrones prequel will also dig into the story of how the family fell from grace after years of existing in a world separate from Westeros’ other classes. In the show’s latest trailer, King Viserys Targaryen, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Prince Daemon Targaryen want nothing more than to further ensure that their family’s control over Wesreros’ other power players remains intact.

But the Targaryen family’s infighting — to say nothing of the inbreeding — creates the perfect opportunity for their conniving rivals from Houses Stark, Velaryon, and Lannister to make plays for the Iron Throne and destroy the true source of the ruling family might: their magical winged beasts.

House of the Dragon hits HBO Max on August 21st.