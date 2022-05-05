 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WhatsApp rolls out emoji reactions, bigger files, and massive groups

The features were announced last month

By Mitchell Clark
There are limits on which emoji you can use.
Image: WhatsApp

When reactions were first announced, Meta said that you’d only be able to use a select few to start out with but that support for “all emojis and skin-tones” would be added in the future.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressing many emotions here.

The reactions are a useful feature, which is why other apps like Slack and Telegram have had them for a while — if you want to be able to show that a message made you laugh without clogging up the group chat, you’ve now got a way to do that. That’s going to be extra important soon, as WhatsApp is also expanding the default maximum size of group chats, with the cap going from 256 to 512 (though there have reportedly been hack-y workarounds to get past the previous limit).

WhatsApp’s blog post notes that larger groups are being “slowly” rolled out, while emoji reactions and increased file size limits are becoming available in the current version of the app. I wasn’t able to use emoji reactions in my tests, so it may be a little bit before everyone gets the ability to.

