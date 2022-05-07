An Xbox outage is preventing some players from launching digital titles

Xbox is having issues preventing some players from launching cloud games, playing digital games, and making purchases from its store. According to Xbox’s status page, the outage started around 4PM ET, and the company is currently working on a fix.

“We’re aware that some users are unable to purchase & launch games or start Cloud Gaming sessions,” Xbox Support said in a tweet. “Our teams are investigating. Please keep an eye here and on our status page for updates. http://Xbox.com/status.”

This most recent string of issues follows a massive outage spanning several hours on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Some players were unable to start Cloud Gaming sessions, launch digital games, make purchases, or even access streaming apps including Netflix and Disney Plus.

Although Xbox seemed to resolve these problems, it looks like issues with its store, digital titles, and Cloud Gaming have started to resurface. As my colleague Tom Warren notes, if you’re affected by the outage, you should still be able to play games offline when you have your Xbox set as your “home” console. Xbox Support also says rebooting your Xbox console might help.

Update, May 7th 5:45PM ET: Updated to add that rebooting your Xbox console may help resolve some issues.