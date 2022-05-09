Westworld’s season four teaser trailer and release date have leaked

HBO’s puzzle-filled robot show that always packed extra sides of hedonism and murder is close to making its return, as fans apparently dug up a teaser trailer for season four of Westworld before its scheduled debut. You can watch it right here on HBO’s YouTube channel (via Reddit), to see that many of our android friends, foes, and friends who didn’t know they were androids will continue to have roles to play.

I’d go more into the potential plot lines revealed in the flashes and scenes, but even after sticking around for seasons one and two, I don’t really remember watching season three of this show. Launching roughly two months ahead of the debut of HBO Max and squarely in the center of early coronavirus pandemic lockdowns here in the US on March 15th, 2020, the third season didn’t quite have the impact of the first two.

Whether this is another one of the show’s augmented reality marketing games or just a standard leak (the unlisted video is titled “It doesn’t look like anything to me”), it wraps up by promising a release date of season four on June 26th, 2022. The early warning is appreciated, because now I have time to try and watch season three again.