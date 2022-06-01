Our Flag Means Death is setting sail for a heartbreaking season 2

Just in time for this year’s Pride Month, HBO has announced that Our Flag Means Death will return for a second season of stories about swashbuckling and love on the high seas. In a statement about Our Flag Means Death’s renewal, series creator David Jenkins expressed gratitude to the show’s fandom for its support and commitment to the unexpected romance at the center of the first season.

“We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet,” Jenkins said. “Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.”

Our Flag Means Death’s first season ended with Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) finally realizing that they’d fallen in love with one another just as a mix of poor timing and communication dashed their plan to run off and start new lives together. When we spoke with Jenkins earlier this year about season 2 before it was officially announced, he teased that Our Flag Means Death’s next chapters will explore the emotional headspaces Stede and Blackbeard find themselves in following their falling out.

In the same way that season 1 was about the experience of truly falling in love for the first time, Jenkins said, season 2 will dig into what it feels like to have one’s heart broken.

“The pirate stuff is there, but it’s about those things,” Jenkins said. “If you can follow the beats of having your heart shattered and trying to recover from it, and having done something that hurt someone you love and trying to repair that, that’s an interesting story.”

Currently, there’s no word on when Our Flag Means Death’s second season will debut, but the first season is now streaming on HBO Max.