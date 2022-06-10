The long-awaited second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake could be revealed on June 16th, or at least I hope it will. Square Enix’s Twitter account for promoting that game sent out a Save the Date PSA for June 16th at 6PM ET / 3PM PT, when it’ll go live on Twitch and YouTube with a brief 10-minute presentation. It appended “please be excited” to the end, which, I’ll admit, made me excited.

Is Part 2 releasing in 2023? Will there be a Part 3? Is the first installment ever going to be released on the Xbox? So many questions.

“We will be streaming “FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration”. At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling” – Tetsuya Nomura #FFVII25th #FF7R #FF7FS — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2022

The event will be about more than just the latest on the FFVII Remake, it seems. Square Enix is calling it the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast, and we can expect to hear more about content coming to its prequel meets battle royale title Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

Square Enix has already had a big showing for its Final Fantasy series this summer, and the first big slice of Final Fantasy XVI’s gameplay was shown off at Sony’s State of Play presentation last week. It looks like the cool announcements will continue, and that’s exciting indeed. The only pain comes from realizing that these teasers will have to get us by for at least another year until the game’s release.