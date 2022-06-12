The biggest trailers and announcements from the 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Xbox revealed a ton of exciting news at the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase, ranging from a longer look at Starfield to news about Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV.

For this event, Xbox only focused on games available to play within the next 12 months. So at least you won’t have to wait too long. In case you missed it, here’s a roundup of the biggest announcements and trailers.

Hollow Knight: Silk Song, the highly-anticipated sequel to the popular Hollow Knight indie title, is set to launch on day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The trailer shows off the platformer’s beautiful artwork and gameplay, but there isn’t an official release date just yet.

It’s official: Overwatch 2 will be free to play and early access is set to come on October 4th. The game will also feature a new tank hero called Junker Queen. Blizzard will reveal more information about the game during an event on June 16th.

Bethesda has finally given us a longer look at character creation and ship-building capabilities in Starfield, a game that has been in the works since 2018. The highly-anticipated space exploration role-playing game looks pretty promising from the trailer. Though the human characters still look like they were made by Bethesda.

Xbox is partnering with Persona developer Atlus to bring Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 5 Royal to Xbox consoles and PC. Persona 5 Royal will be the first to arrive on October 21st.

Diablo IV is — finally — set to come out next year for both Xbox and PC. During the showcase, Blizzard showed off the game’s couch co-op capability and introduced the fifth and final class: the Necromancer.

The next Forza Motorsport is coming with several upgrades

The new Forza Motorsport is set to come with “a new level of realism” powered by the Xbox Series X’s ray-tracing capabilities. Some other changes include changes to the time of day and temperatures, tire and fuel management, in-depth car-building, and more.

Halo Infinite’s Pelican is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary add-on — available now — makes Halo Infinite’s Pelican flyable in-game. It will also feature partnerships with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum “in a one-of-a-kind collaboration” with more details to come at a later date.

Redfall is coming in 2023

Xbox offered a new look at Redfall, a co-op, first-person shooter (FPS) that has players fending off vampires in the fictional town of Redfall, Massachusetts. Redfall, which is developed by the Arkane Studios, the team behind Dishonored, made its first appearance at E3 last year.

Ark 2 with Vin Diesel is coming in 2023

We got another glimpse at Vin Diesel in Ark 2. The prehistoric survival sandbox takes place on the alien planet of Arat and is set to arrive next year on Xbox.

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion arrives in July

Just like previous Forza Horizon games, Forza Horizon 5 is also getting a Hot Wheels expansion pack that lets you build and race on custom tracks made with virtual track pieces. The expansion, which is coming on July 19th, will also feature new cars including the 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 and 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II.

A new Minecraft spinoff is on the way

Minecraft Legends is a new action-strategy spinoff that asks you to “unite the overworld.” The trailer shows familiar boxy-looking characters fending off hoards of enemies on horseback and commanding teams of their own.

Pentiment is a new narrative game from the creators of Fallout: New Vegas

The first thing you’ll notice about Pentiment is its unique art style. The narrative-style game is set in 16th-century Bavaria, and comes to us from Obsidian, the same studio that brought us Fallout: New Vegas.

Sea of Thieves’ season seven brings new boat customization options

The next season Sea of Thieves is titled “Captains of Adventure,” and is set to become available on July 21st. It introduces the ability to buy, name, and customize ships.

Elder Scrolls Online gets a new area to explore

A new area is coming to Elder Scrolls Online — High Isle consists of a series of isles located in the Systres Archipelago, where you’ll have to defend the area’s population of Bretons from the Ascendant Order.

Hideo Kojima is partnering with Xbox Studios on a mysterious new game

Hideo Kojima, the developer best known for his work on the Metal Gear series, made an appearance during the event, noting that his studio is partnering with Xbox on a new game. Details are still slim for now, but one can’t help but wonder if it has anything to do with leaked gameplay footage that Kojima asked a reporter to take down.

A loose timeline of the Game Pass titles on the way

Lastly, Xbox showed off the lineup of games set to arrive on Game Pass for PC and Xbox over the course of the next year. This includes many of the games Xbox teased today, like Overwatch 2, Persona 5 Royal, Redfall, and Starfield.