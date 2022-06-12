Three Persona titles are coming to Xbox, starting with Persona 5 Royal

Three beloved JRPGs in the Persona franchise — Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 5 Royal — are coming to Xbox and PC, Microsoft announced at its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

The first will be Persona 5 Royal, which will be available on October 21st. Currently, that game is only available on PlayStation platforms, so the upcoming Xbox and PC release marks a notable expansion for the game. If you haven’t played it before, I cannot recommend the game enough — it absolutely oozes style, and by the end of the game, you’ll really feel like you connect with the many characters you meet.

Person 3 Portable originally appeared on the PSP back in 2006. Persona 4 Golden was a port of Persona 4 that originally appeared on the PS Vita in 2012. They’ll be available in 2023, Microsoft said.