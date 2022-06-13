Sony’s new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers are now live in the US

Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus tiers are now live in the US, offering benefits like access to select PS4 and PS5 games, cloud-streamed games, and a collection of retro titles, depending on which tier you subscribe to.

PlayStation Plus Essential costs $9.99 per month, and it offers the same benefits you might be familiar with from the old version of PlayStation Plus, including access to online multiplayer for most games.

PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month, and it adds the catalog of PS4 and PS5 games that you can download and play.

PlayStation Plus Premium costs $17.99 per month, offering everything in the other two tiers as well as game trials, the collection of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games, and cloud streaming for certain games.

I’ve included Sony’s chart laying out the benefits in each tier below, taken from the company’s big FAQ about the changes. (Note that this also lists a “Deluxe” tier that’s available in countries that don’t have access to the cloud-streamed games.)

If you’re curious about what games are available on each tier, check out the PlayStation website. If you subscribe to either of the higher-priced tiers, you’ll have a lot of games to choose from. I scrolled through the options on my PS5 earlier today and kept seeing games I wanted to play — I can’t wait to dig in and check out some stuff I’ve missed over the years. (I’m already downloading Death Stranding Director’s Cut.)

The new PlayStation Plus tiers have already been available in Asia and Japan. They’re scheduled to launch in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23rd.