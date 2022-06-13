Amazon.com is having some problems right now

For one reason or another, the internet’s biggest retailer has a website that’s not working correctly for some people. Many Amazon.com pages are either not loading at all, displaying error messages, or loading slowly with missing information. Checking with other Verge staffers, some people are getting error messages or partially loading pages, while others report no issues, and sometimes different pages have different results. Reports about the issue started at around 1:40PM ET, and some people have been experiencing the problem ever since.

While it’s not ideal to get a message saying “We’re sorry, an error has occurred. Please reload this page and try again.” when you’re trying to order some cat food or a Fire HD tablet, the good news is that whatever’s wrong doesn’t appear to be an Amazon Web Service outage affecting other services across the internet. Outages for Amazon.com specifically are typically rare — even a little downtime can cost the retailer a ridiculous amount of money — but not unheard of.

The Verge has contacted Amazon for more information about the issue, and we will update this post if we get a response.