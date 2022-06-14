Fortnite is adding a grappling hook

Fortnite is adding yet another way to get around the battle royale island. As part of the first patch for Chapter 3: Season 3, the game is adding a grappling hook called a grapple glove. And, as we all know, a grappling hook makes everything better.

Here’s the basic description:

To begin swinging, shoot its grappling hook at a hard surface like a cliff, prop, or building. Each successive swing gets faster until the third swing and beyond, when you’ll be at max speed. If you miss a shot and land on the ground, you’ll have a brief window of time to shoot the grappling hook and come back swinging. You’ll have an even longer window if you slide out of a swing, so don’t be afraid to combo some slides into your swinging action. But don’t worry if the window of time runs out: after a brief cooldown, the grapple glove will ready itself back up.

It appears similar to the Spider-Man swinging that was introduced when chapter 3 kicked off but has since been vaulted. The grappling hook joins an increasingly large array of mobility options in the game, including the Baller vehicle that was just brought back, vehicles like cars and trucks, and faster movement through sprinting, climbing, and sliding. These options have become increasingly important as Fortnite added a Zero Build mode, bringing it more in line with other comparable shooters.

The game’s most recent season kicked off earlier in June following a large-scale mech battle live event.