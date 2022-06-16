Elon Musk says Twitter employees doing ‘excellent’ work can continue working from home

Aspiring Twitter owner Elon Musk said that Twitter employees doing “excellent” work should be allowed to continue working from home. But Musk clarified that he strongly prefers work in person and would confirm with managers that remote employees were contributing positively to the company.

“If someone can only work remotely, and they’re exceptional, it wouldn’t make sense to fire them,” Musk said in response to a question about his stance on the policy, according to a person who heard the call. “Definitely not in favor of things that are mad.”

The response came during a virtual all-hands meeting with Twitter employees today, during which the Tesla CEO addressed workers for the first time and answered pre-submitted questions, read by a Twitter executive. The meeting comes in the midst of Musk’s $44 billion takeover attempt.

The work from home question was likely prompted by Musk’s recent hardline stance against the policy at Tesla. Earlier this month, Musk sent an email to Tesla executive staff with the subject line “Remote work is no longer acceptable,” telling employees that they must spend a minimum of 40 hours a week in a physical Tesla office.

Under former CEO Jack Dorsey, Twitter announced in 2020 that employees would have the option to work from home indefinitely, if they so choose.

“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” a company spokesperson told The Verge at the time. Twitter reiterated its commitment to allowing employees to work from home this month, following news of Musk’s email to some Tesla executives.