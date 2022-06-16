LG’s tall DualUp monitor is now available for $699

One of the boldest product announcements at CES 2022 was LG’s DualUp monitor, which is now available for $699. That’s pricey but somehow less expensive than some of us were expecting it to cost.

Instead of doubling the width of a monitor, as most display makers have tried already, LG’s DualUp effectively stacks two 21.5-inch QHD monitors on top of each other, totaling 27.6 inches measured diagonally (2560 x 2880) with a 16:18 aspect ratio. The design is jarring at first, but it could be the tall order that content creators and productivity sickos have been waiting for.

The DualUp houses LG’s Nano IPS panel, and it supports HDR and covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. In terms of ports, the DualUp includes two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, multiple USB-A 3.0 ports, and a USB-C port with DP video, data passthrough, and 90W PD charging. There’s also a headphone jack.

Rounding out the list of features are two 7W speakers and support for HDR10 content. It can also display two sources at once, which is cool. The monitor comes with LG’s Ergo stand that can clamp onto most desks and tables. It allows a range of movement, including height adjustments, pivoting, tilting, and swiveling.

You can expect to find our review of the DualUp in the coming weeks. Actually, we received two units, so perhaps it’s more appropriate to call that a QuadUp setup.

Here are the complete specs of the DualUp: