After making it worse, Amazon has plans to fix Comixology

Approximately four months after Amazon incorporated Comixology into the Kindle app and kind of broke both in the process, it has outlined a number of plans to fix things. io9 noted that a thread was posted to the Comixology account on Twitter yesterday.

“We understand that the current experience needs improvements, and want you to know that we’re working hard to get those out the door as quickly as possible,” the eleven-tweet thread begins.

1./ We’ve been combing through your feedback, and continue to be grateful for all the comics lovers out there. We understand that the current experience needs improvements, and want you to know that we’re working hard to get those out the door as quickly as possible. — Comixology (@comiXology) June 15, 2022

We (okay, me) wrote about how fundamentally broken the app was back in May. Some of the most annoying issues include getting non-comic results when searching for comics and comics appearing in your Kindle reading list with no way to filter them out. The thread claims it is looking into the former issue and that “you will soon be able to filter your library in the Kindle app.”

It also says that there will be a beta version of the web-reading experience that will bring back the double-page spread — a crucial kind of art layout in comics — and that there will be a new section that shows all the weekly comic releases in alphabetical order by title.

If those sound like features that should have always been there and would be absolutely thunderously goofy to remove, you are correct. They are, but they both went away after Amazon merged the digital comics application with its much more widely used ebook application.

It’s not clear why the merging of the two apps resulted in the loss of so many necessary features for reading comics, but it is deeply frustrating as Comixology is currently the only service available if you want to purchase digital comics piecemeal from a wide variety of publishers, including DC Comics.

There is no explicit timeline on when all these changes will come to the service. Some changes will be in “the coming weeks” while Comixology says it will “let you know” when other features launch. You can read the whole thread here, and then come back here to talk about when they plan to fix Goodreads, another Amazon-owned service that’s just gotten worse the longer Amazon has owned it.