Capcom is developing a Dragon’s Dogma sequel

Capcom is developing a sequel to its 2012 high fantasy action RPG Dragon’s Dogma, the company announced Thursday. There are few official details, but we do know the title — Dragon’s Dogma 2 — and that it will take advantage of Capcom’s RE Engine, which has been used for many of the studio’s recent games. Director Hideaki Itsuno announced the new game at the end of a video looking back on the creation of the original Dragon’s Dogma.

Dragon’s Dogma II will begin the cycle anew.

Join director Hideaki Itsuno as he reflects on how the world of Gransys came to be and shares the announcement of the upcoming sequel, in development using RE Engine:

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 announcement adds to what’s been a busy few weeks for Capcom, including releasing a lot of new info about next year’s Street Fighter 6 and announcing a zombie horde’s worth of Resident Evil Village news. But if you missed Thursday’s reveal, you may not be the only one — Capcom chose to debut the Dragon’s Dogma video at the same time Square Enix premiered a Final Fantasy VII celebration video that was jam-packed with news.