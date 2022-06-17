SpaceX fires employees who wrote open letter complaining about Elon Musk: report

SpaceX has fired a number of employees who wrote and shared a letter criticizing the behavior of CEO Elon Musk, reports The New York Times.

The open letter, first reported by The Verge, described Musk’s behavior as “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks.” It cites SpaceX’s “No Asshole” policy and asks the company to “publicly address and condemn Elon’s harmful Twitter behavior.”

Said the letter writers: “As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values.”

The open letter said Musk’s erratic behavior was an “embarrassment” for SpaceX

A number of the letter’s drafters were fired Thursday afternoon, reports the Times, citing sources in the company as well as an email sent by SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell.

In the email, Shotwell said SpaceX had “terminated a number of employees involved” with the letter. “The letter, solicitations and general process made employees feel uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views,” wrote Shotwell in the email. “We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism.”

We’ve reached out to SpaceX for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Musk has long been a volatile figure, but since his proposed acquisition of Twitter in April — a $44 billion deal that yet to be finalized — his behavior has attracted even more attention. Last month, Insider reported that SpaceX paid a flight attendant $250,000 after Musk allegedly exposed himself to her and propositioned her. Musk later joked about the incident on Twitter, telling another user “if you touch my wiener, you can have a horse.”