Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney Plus on June 22nd

The sequel to Doctor Strange will be streaming at the end of the month. Marvel announced today that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available on Disney Plus starting on June 22nd. The film, which once again stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular sorcerer and is directed by Sam Raimi, first hit theaters on May 6th. My colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore called it “a bloated comic book event in movie form” in his review, but hey, at least now you won’t have to brave any theater lines to check it out.

Of course, there are plenty of other elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus. The debut season of Moon Knight just wrapped up, Ms. Marvel kicks off next week on June 8th, and a She-Hulk series is coming in August. On the theatrical side, Thor: Love and Thunder is premiering on July 8th — and you can check out a brand-new trailer right here.