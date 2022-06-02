Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PS5, Xbox, and PC in March 2023

Capcom is continuing its trend of remaking classic Resident Evil games with the fourth mainline entry in the survival horror series. A remake of Resident Evil 4 will be hitting the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on March 24th, 2023, bringing the action-focused game to modern platforms. Capcom also says the game will feature some kind of support for the next iteration of PlayStation VR. You can check out the first trailer above to see what a next-gen Leon Kennedy looks like.

“We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it,” Capcom wrote in a blog post. “This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.” Additionally, Capcom shared that “many team members” from the excellent 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake have worked on this title.

Similarly, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Village is also in the works for PSVR2, and it sounds terrifying. Here’s Capcom:

In addition to the PS VR2 headset, you’ll use the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers to represent each hand in-world. Try guarding using both of your arms and Ethan will guard in the same way; hold up a gun and Ethan will hold up his. You are also now able to execute dynamic actions such as firing your gun while holding a knife with the other hand, or holding a handgun with one hand and a shotgun with the other. These advanced controllers increase the player’s immersion with the game.

Here’s the first teaser:

The developer previously released modern remakes of Resident Evil 2 (2019) and Resident Evil 3 (2020), while RE4 most recently made its way to VR platforms.

Updated 7:22PM ET, June 2nd: Capcom’s press release for Resident Evil 4 shared that the game is also coming to Xbox consoles and PC, so we’ve included that in the post.