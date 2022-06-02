Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is coming to PC in August

Sony announced during its June 2022 State of Play showcase that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered from Insomniac Games is coming to PC on August 12th, 2022. This title debuted on PS5 as a launch title. The company didn’t share a price for the PC version, but like previous games, it’s coming to Steam and Epic Games Store. In a follow-up blog post, Insomniac Games confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC sometime in the fall.

There’s likely much more news to come — at least for spec nerds. The remastered edition of the game contains all DLC, and on the PS5, it came with some impressive graphical features, including ray tracing. Suffice to say, similar settings should be coming to the PC version, too. Sony showed off alpha footage in the showcase, but it looked good as a work-in-progress.

The release of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC continues Sony’s commitment to make the PC a companion platform to its own PlayStation consoles. It joins previous PlayStation-exclusive games including God of War, Days Gone, and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC! Experience our original Spider-Man story on August 12, 2022 when it launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store.#SpiderManPC #BeGreater pic.twitter.com/69kqPy9O5W — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 2, 2022

Updated 7:00PM ET, June 2nd: Added that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also coming to PC in the fall. This news wasn’t announced during the State of Play showcase.