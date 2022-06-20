Morbius finally finds some success...on Vudu

If at first you don’t succeed you can try again, and again, and again, and eventually you might find an audience. At least that’s what appears to have happened for Morbius. The abysmal vampire superhero film starring Jared Leto is finally number one somewhere.

In a press release issued by Fandango, which acquired Vudu in 2020, the company says that Morbius was the number one title in terms of revenue on Vudu for the week of June 13th, 2022. Notably, that’s revenue, not actual streams. Vudu charges for rentals and purchases and Morbius is currently available to rent for $5.99 or purchase for $19.99.

Related Morbius is one long quick time event about battling bad habits

While Morbius was number one at the box office its first weekend, its second week saw a drop off of 74-percent. That’s the worst second week for any big budget superhero film. It continued to slide down box office rankings while getting endlessly ridiculed and memed online. That led to a return to theaters because Sony apparently thought memes equal ticket sales, only to bomb a second time.

Maybe one day Hollywood will learn the lessons taught by Snakes on a Plane, which might have been the first film to try to turn its meme status into profit and fail miserably in the process. Just because the internet loves to talk about a movie, doesn’t mean they always want to see it—epsecially in theaters.