One of the big features that shipped with the Chromecast with Google TV in late-2020 was its namesake Google TV software and dashboard. Google’s latest attempt at putting its services in front of your eyeballs while watching TV was a launcher that put personalization and smart recommendations at the forefront, as long as you’re a one-person household, of course. Google TV only supported one user profile, and after later adding kid profiles so you don’t have to subject yourself to endless Baby Shark-adjacent recommendations, Google promised to support more profiles. After some long delays and a slow rollout, that feature is finally here.

Google TV users should now be able to add multiple user profiles to their devices thanks to a server-side update that’s live, though it may still require a reboot or reinstallation of the Google TV app to trigger it. I can personally confirm that restarting my Chromecast with Google TV gave me with an “Introducing profiles on Google TV” splash screen, prompting the option for another Google account to be added.

Once you add more Google accounts, you will be able to customize your interface with separate watchlists and smart recommendations based off your viewing habits. This hopefully helps cut down on the time it takes to decide what you’d like to watch while no longer having to subject your partner to recommendations of your own guilty pleasures, like anime shows or wrestling documentaries.