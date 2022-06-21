Twelve South’s new Apple charger is a compact and cheaper three-in-one alternative

Twelve South’s latest accessory is the HiRise3, a $99.99 three-in-one charger designed to keep your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods topped up with power. It has a very similar set of features to Belkin’s Boost↑Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe with a more compact design, lower starting price, and a couple more caveats.

Let’s get the caveats out of the way first. Although the HiRise3 only works with MagSafe-compatible iPhones, it’s not an MFi-certified MagSafe charger. iPhone 12 and 13 devices will still magnetically stick to it, and they’ll still charge — but only at 7.5W rather than the full 15W of charging that MagSafe is capable of. That doesn’t mean an iPhone will literally charge half as fast, but it’s not as speedy as it could be.

A second caveat: the HiRise3 doesn’t come with the required 20W USB-C power adapter in the box. So, although at $99.99 it’s cheaper than Belkin’s $139.95 charger, you’ll need to factor in the cost of a charging brick if you don’t already have one on hand. A brick from Anker, for example, will set you back an extra $18.99, bringing the total cost of Twelve South’s charger closer to $120.

That said, there’s no denying that the HiRise3 should do an excellent job at being space efficient, which could make all the difference if you have a lot of devices to charge on a crowded nightstand. Twelve South’s new charger is available today.