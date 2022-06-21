 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here’s what the Nothing Phone 1’s rear lights can actually do

From charging indicators to incoming call alerts

By Jon Porter

We already know that Nothing’s debut smartphone, the Phone 1, will come equipped with a series of light strips on its back. But now, thanks to an in-depth video from Marques Brownlee, we have a much better idea of what they’ll actually be useful for. Brownlee’s video highlights a couple of different use cases, including having the LEDs work as a charging indicator, highlighting unread notifications, or flashing in time with ringtones.

The strips, which Nothing is branding as its “glyph interface,” consist of a little over 900 individual LEDs embedded into the rear of the phone. Nothing CEO Carl Pei previously hinted in an interview with The Verge that they could serve as a modern take on the classic smartphone notification LED, but now we have a much better idea of how this will actually work in practice.

Here’s a list of all the features Brownlee’s video highlights:

  • All strips light up to show notifications.
  • The central circle (squircle?) lights up to indicate wireless or reverse wireless charging.
  • The bottom light strip can act as a charging progress bar.
  • All strips can light up to serve as a fill light for the camera.
  • All strips can flash in time with the phone’s 10 built-in ringtones.

Aside from the glyphs themselves, there’s also a red LED that flashes when the phone is filming.

As part of its marketing blitz, Nothing hasn’t been shy about showing off the Phone 1 ahead of its official launch on July 12th. It showed off the design of the rear of the phone last week and has already released a beta preview of its Android-based launcher, Nothing OS. Internally, we know that the phone is running a Snapdragon processor, though other specs are yet to be announced. Expect that to change as we get closer to the July 12th launch.

