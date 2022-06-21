Everyone’s ready to die on that hill in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2’s first trailer

Though music played a surprisingly significant role in the first half of Netflix’s Stranger Things 4, volume 1 never actually got around to giving Eddie Munson the sick guitar that was featured in this season’s earliest trailers. In the first teaser for Stranger Things Volume 2, though, the outgoing king of Hawkins High’s Hellfire Club is finally getting his ax just in time for an epic battle in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 finally revealed the origins of Vecna, the malevolent presence that’s been menacing Hawkins for years, and established that Eleven and her friends truly are one of the only groups capable of taking the creature down as it tries to enter their world from the Upside Down. In the new trailer, everyone’s feeling the pressure as they’re pulled back to Hawkins armed with new knowledge about what they’re up against and how serious the danger Vecna poses is. Though Dr. Martin Brenner isn’t certain that Eleven’s newly restored powers are enough for her to go toe-to-toe with the first of her superhuman kind, Vecna’s approach leaves her with no choice but to return to her hometown to confront him head-on.

The trailer doesn’t make clear when and how Eleven will reconnect with her allies this season, but it does feature glimpses of them all venturing into the Upside Down, presumably to beat Vecna into submission with the power of Kate Bush’s music. While the shots of Max’s cassette player imply that she’ll play a role in taking the demon down, the focus on Eddie coming across a guitar strongly suggests that when Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 hits Netflix on July 1st, the epic battle it builds toward is going to be one hell of a jam session.