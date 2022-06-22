Welcome to our new Wednesday edition of The Vergecast

We have big news for listeners of The Vergecast, The Verge’s flagship podcast. We are now publishing twice a week — on Wednesdays and Fridays!

On Fridays, it’ll be the same show you know and love, with Nilay Patel, David Pierce, and Alex Cranz hanging out and talking about tech news. On Wednesdays, we’re going to change it up a bit, and use the show to share even more of the stories The Verge team is covering. David will be joined by The Verge’s expert staffers in a deep exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into yours.

So, here is our first Wednesday edition of The Vergecast. David starts the show talking to Verge senior reporter Adi Robertson about the prototype VR headsets from Meta that she previewed this week. David and Adi walk through these new prototypes, the tech behind them, and what they mean for the future of Meta and the metaverse.

Later in the show, David brings in Verge editor and resident headphone expert Chris Welch to test out all the wireless earbuds that we could find to hear how they sound on voice calls: the AirPods Pros, the Jabra Elite 7 Pros, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pros, the Sony LinkBuds S, the Sony LinkBuds, the Beats Fit Pros, and the OnePlus Nord Buds. It’s a wild ride in audio quality on this one, but that’s kind of the point of the experiment.

In the final segment of the show, David and Alex spend some time daydreaming about E Ink gadgets. Neither Alex nor David have ever found the electronic paper device that really works for them, so they decided to get together and spec out the perfect candidate — and discuss why it still doesn’t exist.

We have lots of ideas about how to do this show, and we’re going to do a lot of experimenting with it, so we hope you’ll tell us what you like and don’t like. Either way, we’ll see you again on Friday!