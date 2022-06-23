No Man’s Sky takes off on Nintendo Switch in October

The huge space exploration game No Man’s Sky will be available on the Nintendo Switch on October 7th, developer Hello Games revealed Thursday. That’s a bit later than the summer timeline announced in February, but it’s good to have a concrete date to look forward to. Physical and digital editions will be released on launch day.

In No Man’s Sky, you explore a universe that’s largely procedurally generated, and the game has so far been available on more powerful platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. We’ll have to wait and see exactly how well the game performs on Nintendo’s comparatively less powerful console, but Hello Games’ years-long commitment to improving the game (one update hit just last month) indicates the studio will work to iron out any potential issues.

“No Man’s Sky on this tiny portable device feels both completely natural and also totally improbable at the same time,” Hello Games’ Sean Murray said in a statement. “This has been a real moonshot for our small team. No Man’s Sky is built around procedural generation, which means the console generates everything you see. This makes it so much harder to bring our game to something like the Switch, but I think this team never seems happier than when they are trying to do near-impossible things.”

The same day as the Switch launch, Hello Games will also be releasing a physical edition of the game on PS5 that includes all of the updates released so far for the game.