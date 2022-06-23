Acclaimed strategy game Into the Breach comes to mobile via Netflix

Into the Breach, the sci-fi turn-based strategy game from the makers of FTL: Faster Than Light, will be available on iOS and Android as part of a Netflix subscription beginning July 19th, developer Subset Games announced Thursday.

Since late last year, Netflix has offered a selection of mobile games that subscribers can play for free. The company has been steadily adding titles in the months since launch, and although much of what’s available is generic-looking casual fare, Netflix seems committed to adding more notable games like Into the Breach. Earlier this month at its Geeked Week event, for example, Netflix revealed that a bunch of indie titles, including Spiritfarer and a new entry in the Reigns series, would be added to its mobile offerings.

The iOS and Android version of Into the Breach has a “revisited and redesigned” touchscreen interface, according to Subset Games, and there won’t be ads or in-app purchases. It will have the same content as versions on other platforms, including the new Advanced Edition additions that will also be available on July 19th.

Netflix also just released a Netflix-exclusive version of the hit card game Exploding Kittens, which it plans to turn into an animated series in 2023.