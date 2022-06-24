Young writers, send us your pitches

Hey — remember last year when we published a bunch of essays and called it Next Gen? Well, we’re doing it again.

In early August, The Verge will be running another special issue focused on young people and technology — and if you’re a young or unpublished writer, then we want you to be a part of it.

In particular, we want to hear about the piece of tech that’s meant the most to you: it could be an online community, a little-known tool, or a particular piece of media that’s been a positive presence in your life. To be clear, we’re looking for stuff you like, but the tech itself is just a starting point. We want to hear what it means to you and why. Be creative; surprise us!

To give you an idea of what we’re looking for, here are the four Next Gen Favorites we published the last time around:

To be clear, this is an opportunity specifically for young people, ideally college students or people in their early careers. We don’t want pitches from seasoned freelancers for this part of the series. The whole point is to give the younger folks a shot.

For that same reason, we don’t want you to write the whole thing up front. Instead, send a brief pitch to nextgen@theverge.com laying out what you want to write about and why. Keep it short and sweet: it shouldn’t be longer than a paragraph or two.

The only catch is that we need the pitch pretty soon. All pitches must be in by July 11th — and the earlier you can send yours, the better. If we like your idea, we’ll work with you to develop it into a full essay, and you’ll get $200 when it publishes.

If you have any questions, let us know in the comments. Otherwise, stay tuned for August when you’ll get to see what we come up with!