Cadillac’s ‘ultra-luxury’ Celestiq EV will reportedly cost around $300,000

We haven’t seen the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq yet, but a report from The Wall Street Journal says that while the flagship Ultium-powered electric sedan will be more than just a show car, it will have about equal amounts of vapor and vehicle. Based on people familiar with the matter, the paper reports fewer than 500 built each year and a price starting at around $300,000.

Production is apparently on track to begin in late 2023, featuring a massive pillar-to-pillar touchscreen that will outdo the 33-inch one seen in Cadillac’s Lyriq based on both its size and pixel density. Otherwise, we know the Celestiq is bringing all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and a full-glass roof that allows each passenger to set their own level of transparency. Teasers have shown off the wheels, lights, and door hinges, but we’ll have to wait to see the whole thing.

The halo car is also going to introduce the next generation of GM’s driver-assist technology, with Ultra Cruise “hands-free” tech that the company says will be able to work in 95 percent of driving scenarios and on over 2 million miles of paved roads in the US. In an interview earlier this year, GM chief engineer Jason Ditman told The Verge that “We’re attempting to have this feature be sort of a door-to-door driverless operation,” running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride platform.

Earlier this month, GM announced it’s investing $81 million in equipment for the Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, where it will build the Celestiq, and said it will present the show car prototype in July.