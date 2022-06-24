Games Done Quick’s summer marathon kicks off Sunday, and there’s a lot to look forward to

Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ), the annual weeklong summer speedrunning marathon for charity, kicks off on Sunday, and the schedule is chock full of potentially jaw-dropping runs.

The very first event? A Shadow of the Colossus randomized boss rush that will somehow be completed in 47 minutes. On Monday, there’s a The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch version) race that’s estimated to take just under two hours. If you’ve been meaning to check out the indie hit Tunic, one runner plans to blast through the game in 40 minutes. The final day of the marathon, July 2nd, is packed with hit after hit, with an Elden Ring run set to conclude the show.

You can peruse the full SGDQ 2022 schedule right here. The first run starts on Sunday, June 26th, at 1PM ET, and the event will be live from then on until everything is wrapped up early in the morning on Sunday, July 3rd. You can watch the whole thing on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

This year’s event is the first in-person SGDQ since 2019. Donations will support Doctors Without Borders. This year’s winter Games Done Quick event, Awesome Games Done Quick, raised $3.4 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a new record for money raised at a single GDQ.