Samsung’s monstrous 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor could go on sale in August

Samsung is getting ready to release its massive 55-inch curved Odyssey Ark monitor in August, according to a report from Korean outlet ETNews (via SamMobile). The monitor, which was announced in January at CES, has reportedly gone through a few certification programs that have to be done before it can go on sale.

Details about this monitor are still scant. The company has said that it’ll have a 16:9 4K panel and that the stand will support pivot, tilt, and rotation. It also announced that it would come out in the second half of 2022 (which the reported August window falls squarely in). But let’s be honest, when you show up with a monitor that promises to physically tower over you while you’re using it, people will pay attention even if you don’t announce the price or refresh rate.

Many of us here at The Verge are very excited for this monitor — when it came time to hand out awards for CES 2022, we gave it Best in Show. But as with many CES announcements, as the months wear on, it can be hard to remember anything from the flood of gadgets and tech; did Samsung really announce an extremely curved, extremely large monitor that can stretch over and around you, or was that just a fever dream? Rumors that it could actually be coming out relatively soon prove that it was, in fact, actually announced and reminds us that we are looking forward to it.

One thing that adds a bit of credence to the report is that Samsung has successfully released other monitors that it announced around CES this year. The decidedly less ambitious (but very cute) M8 monitor has already started hitting store shelves, as has a smaller (read: reasonably sized) curved gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G8. While that’s obviously not proof that the Ark is up next, it is good to see that Samsung has a track record of shipping its CES monitors this year.