VW’s ID Aero concept distinguishes itself by not being an SUV or truck

Volkswagen announced a stylish new electric sedan concept, the ID Aero, which it plans on putting into production in China in 2023. The EV’s aerodynamic shape and 16-foot length will help enable up to 385 miles of range based on Europe’s WLTP.

The ID Aero will be built on VW’s flexible MEB platform, which is also being used to power the automaker’s other electric models. The automaker also claims an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.23, which puts it on par with other luxury electric German autos in its class, like the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Otherwise, there’s not much to distinguish the ID Aero from its competitors. There are full-width LED lightbars in the front and rear of the vehicle, which is a common feature among EVs today. VW opted for a high-gloss black roof rather than glass, and 21-inch wheels are sure to help with preserving range while driving.

VW says the ID Aero will be its flagship in a family of EVs when it goes on sale in China, Europe, and North America. It will launch in China first, coming after the ID 3, ID 4, and ID 6 vehicles. Customers will be able to choose from two models, one made by FAW-Volkswagen and the other from SAIC Volkswagen.

VW isn’t saying much else about this concept, so expect to hear more if you have questions about energy capacity and motor configuration. The fact that VW is showing off a sedan, rather than an SUV or truck, implies this car is mostly intended for the luxury market in Europe and China. But even then, it will have its tough road ahead, with Tesla, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW already moving units.

When it’s released, the ID Aero will join the ID 3 hatchback, the ID 4 compact SUV, ID 5 coupe, and the ID Buzz microbus as the newest member of VW’s fast-growing lineup of electric vehicles. (China will also be getting an elongated ID 6 at some point in the future.) VW’s ID family also includes concept versions of a large SUV (ID Roomzz) and a dune buggy (ID Buggy). All are being built on Volkswagen’s MEB modular electric vehicle platform.