OnePlus’ Nord N20 5G is now available unlocked

One of the year’s best budget phones is finally available unlocked in the US. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G launched as a T-Mobile exclusive in April, and that was the only way to get ahold of one — until now. The N20 5G is now up for sale from Amazon, Best Buy, or directly from OnePlus for $299 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Take note that the unlocked N20 won’t work on Verizon — not on 5G or 4G. AT&T customers will be able to connect to 4G only, which isn’t too bad of a deal given that the carrier is taking a slower approach to expanding its more meaningful mid-band 5G coverage. T-Mobile subscribers will, of course, get 5G and 4G coverage.

This makes the unlocked N20 best suited to AT&T customers who don’t need 5G or someone on a T-Mobile MVNO like Google Fi or Mint Mobile. Or maybe you’re on T-Mobile and you just don’t want to buy your phone through your carrier, which is a smart move if you can manage it.

If any of the above describes your situation, then you’re in luck! The N20 is one of the best deals in its class. It offers a contrast-rich 6.4-inch OLED screen while virtually all of its competitors include LCDs. It also supports fast 33W wired charging with the included charger and even offers a speedy in-display fingerprint sensor for smooth unlocking.

On the downside, the N20 is still on Android 11 — new phones have been shipping with Android 12, the current OS version, for months now. OnePlus has promised an update to Android 12 for the N20, but the clock is ticking since Android 13 is more than likely just around the corner.