The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is set for release in December 2023

Pandemic delays caused a wider-than-expected gap between our first peek at Ghostbusters: Afterlife and when it actually came to theaters, but Sony is setting up a tighter schedule for the follow-up. After director Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan confirmed the sequel earlier this month, Sony has added it to the schedule with a planned theatrical release date of December 20th, 2023.

When Ghostbusters: Afterlife eventually reached theaters in December 2021, it eventually grossed $200 million worldwide, so a sequel isn’t a big surprise, and the Ghostbuster universe is also expanding with a new animated series for Netflix that Reitman and Kenan are producing.

As scheduled, that release date sets it up squarely against a pair of heavy hitters — Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and the still-untitled next Star Trek movie are both on the schedule for December 22nd, 2023. As we’ve seen, however, release dates can and do shift, so in 18 months, the list of what’s actually showing at your local theater could be very different.