Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are ready to get even freakier in season 3 trailer

Rather than marrying Kite Man (hell yeah) in the season 2 finale of HBO Max’s animated Harley Quinn series, Poison Ivy came to her senses, ditched her fiancé, and finally admitted to Harley that the romantic feelings between them were mutual. After driving off into the sunset with one another, Harley and Ivy are back in the first trailer for Harley Quinn’s upcoming third season and ready to share their love with the world.

Though Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) were able to escape from Kite Man’s botched wedding unscathed, at least some of Gotham’s other villains who were in attendance were captured, like Clayface (Alan Tudyk) and King Shark (Ron Funches). The new trailer finds Harley and Ivy still basking in the glow of being newly out and deeply in love. While the pair would be perfectly fine keeping to themselves, Harley can’t help but kidnap and present her girlfriend with Amanda Waller as a two-week anniversary gift.

It isn’t long before the new couple is back in Gotham robbing banks to finance their newest villainous endeavors and letting everyone know that their sex life is popping off. Harley and Ivy aren’t the only couple getting busy, and the trailer also implies that this season will feature more of Batman (Diedrich Bader) and Catwoman’s (Sanaa Lathan) relationship as well as the introduction of the Court of Owls.

Harley Quinn’s third season hits HBO Max on July 28th.