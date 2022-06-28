Yesterday was a pleasant surprise on the PlayStation 5 console restock front. Sony opened up a public queue for PS5 consoles, and unlike many times before, it stayed open and viable for much longer than usual. Now, there’s another one happening right now, and you can queue up without an invite.

There’s no guarantee that this one will be as easy to get into as yesterday’s, but if you have not bought a PS5 direct from Sony before, it’s worth a try. Once you get through the wait time, you should be offered up a few different options for PS5 consoles, including the regular disc-equipped system for $499, the Digital Edition for $399 (though that one seems to usually sell out the fastest), and bundle versions with Horizon Forbidden West for an extra $50 added to either.

The bundles seem to last the longest when all options are available, so be prepared to potentially own Guerrilla Games’ open-world RPG if you’re hoping to get one today. But, hey, that’s not too bad a proposition. Regardless of what version PS5 you’re going for, we wish you luck once again!

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Sony

Accessories and games to also consider

You might be waiting in line a little while anyway, so you might as well consider what else you’re outfitting your new console with.

Midnight black DualSense controller $70 The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles. $70 at Best Buy

Sony Pulse 3D headset (black) $100 Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers. $100 at Best Buy

Demon’s Souls (2020) $70 A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games. $70 at Best Buy