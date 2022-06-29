Google’s Switch to Android iPhone app now works with any Android 12 phone

Google’s Switch to Android app now supports all Android 12 phones. The free iOS app is designed to make it easy to switch to Android, transferring important data like your iPhone contacts and calendar entries. Google released the app earlier this year, but it was limited to its Pixel devices initially. Support for all Android 12 phones makes this a key app if you’re moving from an iPhone to a new Android device.

The Switch to Android app initiates a transfer process by displaying a QR code on the iPhone, which you then scan to start transferring photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events. Data can be transferred wirelessly instead of having to connect two phones with a cable, but the cable option is faster and better suited to transferring large amounts of videos and photos.

The app even supports transferring WhatsApp messages. During the process, you’ll be prompted to launch WhatsApp to transfer over a full history of messages, photos, and voice messages.

And, if you’re switching from an iPhone to an Android phone instead, there’s an app for that. Apple has its own Move to iOS app that has been available to help Android users switch to iOS since 2015.