Vergecast: Asus ROG gaming guide, privacy risks in post-Roe USA, and the internet’s recommendation problem

On today’s episode, we have a variety of stories from across The Verge. At the top of the show, David and managing editor Alex Cranz chat with health technology reporter Nicole Wetsman and senior privacy and cybersecurity reporter Corin Faife about the privacy vulnerabilities for people seeking abortions in a post-Roe United States and how people can protect their information.

Later in the episode, David reports on why the internet is so bad at recommendations, with insights from executives at Yelp, Pocket, Pinterest, and Likewise.

In our final segment for today, senior reviewer Monica Chin explains the confusing names behind Asus’ ROG gaming laptop line and explores which laptop may be the right one for you.

